Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 27th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

