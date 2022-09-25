Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT) Insider Buys £15,994.02 in Stock

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating) insider Neil Rogan purchased 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 791 ($9.56) per share, for a total transaction of £15,994.02 ($19,325.79).

Murray Income Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Murray Income Trust stock opened at GBX 776 ($9.38) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 835.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 850.19. The company has a market cap of £905.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. Murray Income Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 738 ($8.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 937.37 ($11.33).

Murray Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 11.25 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

About Murray Income Trust

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

