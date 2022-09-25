Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.67 and a 200-day moving average of $104.40. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $149.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.33.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

