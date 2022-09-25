Ferguson (FERG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.26. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £140 ($169.16) to £114 ($137.75) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £122 ($147.41) to GBX 9,800 ($118.41) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,535.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

Ferguson Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.