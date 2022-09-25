Ferguson (FERG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.26. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £140 ($169.16) to £114 ($137.75) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £122 ($147.41) to GBX 9,800 ($118.41) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,535.38.
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.
