Insider Selling: Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) Insider Sells £855,384 in Stock

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) insider William Wyatt sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,480 ($42.05), for a total value of £855,384 ($1,033,571.77).
Caledonia Investments Trading Down 1.6 %
CLDN opened at GBX 3,385 ($40.90) on Friday. Caledonia Investments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,150.03 ($38.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,151.21 ($50.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 13.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,631.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,634.95.
About Caledonia Investments
