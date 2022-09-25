Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Insider Mike Scott Buys 15,744 Shares

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) insider Mike Scott purchased 15,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 413 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £65,022.72 ($78,567.81).

Mike Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Mike Scott purchased 4,500 shares of Barratt Developments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £18,675 ($22,565.25).

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 406 ($4.91) on Friday. Barratt Developments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 393.05 ($4.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25). The company has a market cap of £4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 812.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 455.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 484.20.

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a GBX 25.70 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 459 ($5.55) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.09) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 427 ($5.16) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 640.14 ($7.73).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Stories

