Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.06 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $60.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of -0.11. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

CALM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

