PDC Energy, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $5.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $5.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.50. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%.

PDC Energy Stock Down 9.9 %

Several other research firms have also commented on PDCE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

PDCE stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average is $67.77. PDC Energy has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $89.22.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $461,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,122,498.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,839.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $461,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,167 shares in the company, valued at $18,122,498.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,410. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.