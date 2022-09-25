Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €145.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Down 0.7 %

EPA:SU opened at €114.40 ($116.73) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($77.90). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €126.55 and a 200-day moving average of €130.21.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.