Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €325.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) received a €325.00 ($331.63) target price from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 310.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HYQ. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €205.00 ($209.18) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €400.00 ($408.16) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Hypoport Price Performance

ETR:HYQ opened at €79.25 ($80.87) on Friday. Hypoport has a 52 week low of €168.00 ($171.43) and a 52 week high of €601.50 ($613.78). The firm has a market cap of $499.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €200.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €250.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

