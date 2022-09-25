PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Buys £122.20 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) insider Alan Dale bought 20 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 611 ($7.38) per share, for a total transaction of £122.20 ($147.66).
Alan Dale also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, Alan Dale bought 20 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 635 ($7.67) per share, for a total transaction of £127 ($153.46).
- On Friday, July 22nd, Alan Dale acquired 21 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 598 ($7.23) per share, with a total value of £125.58 ($151.74).
PayPoint Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON PAY opened at GBX 603 ($7.29) on Friday. PayPoint plc has a twelve month low of GBX 500.01 ($6.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 742 ($8.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 609.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 588.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £415.94 million and a PE ratio of 1,057.89.
About PayPoint
PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.
