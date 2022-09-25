Berenberg Bank Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEI. Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.40 ($45.31) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €40.66 ($41.49) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.01. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €41.70 ($42.55) and a 52 week high of €68.08 ($69.47).

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

