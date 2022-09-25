UBS Group Reiterates €165.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €114.40 ($116.73) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €126.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €130.21. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a one year high of €76.34 ($77.90).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

