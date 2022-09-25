JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €11.70 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.70 ($11.94) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €15.75 ($16.07) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €16.90 ($17.24) price objective on JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.40 ($15.71) price objective on JCDecaux in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of DEC opened at €12.17 ($12.42) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.46. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($27.57) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($37.65).

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.