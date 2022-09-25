Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Increased by Analyst

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report issued on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $6.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $28.28 per share.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RS. StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of RS opened at $170.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $139.02 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.24.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 389,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,223,000 after purchasing an additional 44,267 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,590,000 after purchasing an additional 258,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,263,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,633,000 after purchasing an additional 209,836 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.