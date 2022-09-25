Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) PT Lowered to C$18.50

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 363.66% from the company’s current price.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

CVE:STC opened at C$3.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of C$2.53 and a 52 week high of C$5.50.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

