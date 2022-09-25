Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) PT Lowered to C$18.50

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 363.66% from the company’s current price.
Sangoma Technologies Price Performance
CVE:STC opened at C$3.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of C$2.53 and a 52 week high of C$5.50.
About Sangoma Technologies
See Also
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.