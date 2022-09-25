Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) a €8.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($8.67) price target on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.40 ($8.57) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.60 ($6.73) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

SGL Carbon Stock Performance

SGL opened at €6.16 ($6.28) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.58 million and a PE ratio of 7.16. SGL Carbon has a 12-month low of €4.65 ($4.74) and a 12-month high of €10.06 ($10.27). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.12.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

