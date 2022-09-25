Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) PT Set at €12.00 by Berenberg Bank

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.00 ($12.24) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on Hamborner REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Hamborner REIT alerts:

Hamborner REIT Trading Down 3.9 %

HAB opened at €7.08 ($7.22) on Friday. Hamborner REIT has a one year low of €8.28 ($8.45) and a one year high of €9.55 ($9.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $564.40 million and a PE ratio of 28.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Hamborner REIT Company Profile

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamborner REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamborner REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.