Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Acquires £152 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Joanne Wilson acquired 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 760 ($9.18) per share, for a total transaction of £152 ($183.66).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Joanne Wilson sold 5,073 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.42), for a total transaction of £39,569.40 ($47,812.23).

On Thursday, August 18th, Joanne Wilson acquired 17 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 858 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £145.86 ($176.24).

On Monday, July 18th, Joanne Wilson acquired 18 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 823 ($9.94) per share, for a total transaction of £148.14 ($179.00).

Britvic Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 749.50 ($9.06) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 815.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 817. The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,703.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Britvic plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7.82 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 960 ($11.60).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Britvic Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BVIC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.30) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 960.63 ($11.61).

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Read More

