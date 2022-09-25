Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KRN. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, September 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($131.63) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Krones alerts:

Krones Stock Performance

Shares of KRN opened at €85.30 ($87.04) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 16.09. Krones has a one year low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a one year high of €99.60 ($101.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €84.22 and its 200 day moving average price is €79.76.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.