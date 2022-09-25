Teck Resources Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.21 EPS.
Separately, Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
Teck Resources Price Performance
Teck Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.
