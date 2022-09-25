The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €223.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($227.55) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($265.31) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €193.00 ($196.94) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($185.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of MTX stock opened at €153.35 ($156.48) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €181.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €185.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 34.62. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €154.05 ($157.19) and a 12-month high of €221.10 ($225.61).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

