Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.16 billion.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 0.8 %

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$102.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.73.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$95.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.52 billion and a PE ratio of 33.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$82.40 and a twelve month high of C$106.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$100.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$96.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Mark Ashley Redd sold 50,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.80, for a total transaction of C$5,071,748.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,594,576.79. In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total value of C$2,611,452.89. Also, Senior Officer Mark Ashley Redd sold 50,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.80, for a total transaction of C$5,071,748.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,978 shares in the company, valued at C$1,594,576.79. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,425 shares of company stock worth $7,925,898.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

