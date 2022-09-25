BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €75.00 ($76.53) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.90% from the stock’s current price.

BNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($73.47) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €65.60 ($66.94) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €64.30 ($65.61) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

BNP opened at €46.91 ($47.86) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($70.58). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.97.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

