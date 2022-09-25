Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) received a €14.00 ($14.29) price target from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SZU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on Südzucker in a research note on Monday, May 30th. set a €12.00 ($12.24) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($15.31) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.50 ($14.80) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

SZU opened at €12.69 ($12.95) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.66. Südzucker has a 52 week low of €9.75 ($9.95) and a 52 week high of €15.72 ($16.04). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.08.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

