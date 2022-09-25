Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €175.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 90.26% from the stock’s previous close.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €141.00 ($143.88) target price on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €91.98 ($93.86) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €101.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €102.83. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($102.01).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

