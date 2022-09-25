Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €720.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) received a €720.00 ($734.69) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($683.67) price target on Kering in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group set a €717.00 ($731.63) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($617.35) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Trading Down 3.7 %

KER stock opened at €477.20 ($486.94) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €529.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €521.41. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($425.92).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.