ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €20.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been given a €20.00 ($20.41) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($17.35) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on ENI in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) price target on ENI in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($16.84) price target on ENI in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, set a €15.70 ($16.02) price target on ENI in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of ENI stock opened at €10.75 ($10.97) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. ENI has a 52-week low of €10.53 ($10.74) and a 52-week high of €14.80 ($15.10). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion and a PE ratio of 3.19.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

