Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €4.75 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €4.75 ($4.85) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €4.80 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.16) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

ETR LHA opened at €5.67 ($5.79) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.24 ($5.35) and a 12 month high of €7.92 ($8.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a PE ratio of -2.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.51.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

