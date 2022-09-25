Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €55.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($78.57) price target on Basf in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) price target on Basf in a report on Monday, September 12th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €39.79 ($40.60) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €47.06. Basf has a 52-week low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a 52-week high of €69.15 ($70.56).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

