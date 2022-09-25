UBS Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €45.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on G1A. Barclays set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of G1A stock opened at €31.97 ($32.62) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €31.82 ($32.47) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($49.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.79.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.