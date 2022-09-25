Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $8.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.14. The consensus estimate for Laredo Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $25.81 per share.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Laredo Petroleum Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 3.52. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,007,000 after acquiring an additional 507,541 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth $24,125,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 142,514 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $262,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,994,761.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $262,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,994,761.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,281 shares of company stock valued at $995,921 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laredo Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.