Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $5.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.49. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $105.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.53.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael Wichterich bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,486.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,451,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 20,267 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

