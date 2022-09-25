Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apollo Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 21st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apollo Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $41.09 on Friday. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $133.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

