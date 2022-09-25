Research Analysts Set Expectations for Vincerx Pharma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.76) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vincerx Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.68) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VINC. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

VINC opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. Vincerx Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04.

In other Vincerx Pharma news, insider Raquel E. Izumi acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vincerx Pharma news, insider Raquel E. Izumi acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Lowe acquired 18,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 23,167 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 80,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 292,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

