FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.
Separately, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.
Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance
Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.03.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Recommended Stories
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.