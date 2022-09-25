FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of APS opened at C$0.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of C$0.79 and a 1-year high of C$3.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.03.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

