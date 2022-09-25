Arvinas, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($4.84) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arvinas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek anticipates that the company will earn ($4.84) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($4.74) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2023 earnings at ($6.19) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.30). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arvinas Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.60. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth $57,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth $62,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 80,650.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 22.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

