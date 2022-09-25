Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 24,005 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,531% compared to the average volume of 362 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on Navient to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Navient Price Performance

NAVI stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a current ratio of 15.69. Navient has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Navient will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Navient by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 1,373.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 670,016 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 425,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Navient by 696.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 273,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Further Reading

