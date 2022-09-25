Vodafone Group Public Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 15,770 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 162% compared to the average volume of 6,022 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.33.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

VOD stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

About Vodafone Group Public

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.