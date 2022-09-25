Sanofi Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,211 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 93% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,666 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684,509 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328,799 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1,744.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,406,000 after acquiring an additional 915,072 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

