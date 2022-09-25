Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $39.97 and last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 37635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

Specifically, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,540 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $103,606.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,635.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,601,031.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,395,279 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

Ciena Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ciena by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in Ciena by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

