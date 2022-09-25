Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $36.27 and last traded at $36.28, with a volume of 857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

Specifically, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $62,782.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,575.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,602 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,205,000 after buying an additional 4,959,089 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,050.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,725,000 after buying an additional 642,738 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,609,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after buying an additional 286,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after buying an additional 180,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

