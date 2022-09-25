AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Down 8.9% on Analyst Downgrade

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) fell 8.9% on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $48.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. AAR traded as low as $34.62 and last traded at $34.62. 1,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 248,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.02.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIR. TheStreet cut AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AAR Stock Down 7.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in AAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.21.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $446.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.10 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Further Reading

