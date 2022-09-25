AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Down 8.9% on Analyst Downgrade

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) fell 8.9% on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $48.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. AAR traded as low as $34.62 and last traded at $34.62. 1,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 248,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.02.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIR. TheStreet cut AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AAR Stock Down 7.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.21.
AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $446.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.10 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAR (AIR)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.