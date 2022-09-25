Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 5,496 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 94% compared to the average volume of 2,833 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $50.74 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

