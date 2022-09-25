Ra Medical Systems Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, October 3rd (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, October 3rd. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 3rd.

Ra Medical Systems Price Performance

RMED stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Ra Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMED. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 632.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 167,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 125.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 188,608 shares during the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Featured Stories

