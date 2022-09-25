Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Trading Down 11% on Analyst Downgrade

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) shares were down 11% on Friday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $12.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Steelcase traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 30,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 679,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steelcase Stock Down 11.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Steelcase by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,436,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,016 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1,752.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,525,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after buying an additional 3,335,112 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,307,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,872,000 after buying an additional 1,368,986 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after buying an additional 799,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,667,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after buying an additional 786,577 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $826.53 million, a P/E ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 446.19%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Further Reading

