Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $340.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Accenture traded as low as $257.55 and last traded at $257.61, with a volume of 11210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.32.

ACN has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Accenture Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

