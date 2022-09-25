Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 264,128 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 55% compared to the average daily volume of 170,710 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $1,206,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.9% in the second quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 437,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 69,555 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Acute Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at $3,848,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at $11,291,000.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.