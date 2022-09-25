Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Sets New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $41.68 and last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 3481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Specifically, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $762,776 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Progress Software Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,192,000 after purchasing an additional 642,226 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 734,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 539,050 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 8,237.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 355,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 351,570 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

