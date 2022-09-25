Ares Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 30,183 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 367% compared to the average volume of 6,460 put options.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1,098.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

